Apex Legends update for 15 September 2022

Beast of Prey Collection Event

Apex Legends update for 15 September 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blur the line between hunter and Hunted in the Beast of Prey Collection Event. Have you mastered the Apex Legends arsenal of weapons? Prove it in the all-new limited-time mode Gun Run. Face off in a fast-paced, quick burst experience against three other squads and score kills to ascend through a track of 25 weapons. Land the final kill with a throwing knife to win the match!

Prove yourself a predator and collect 24 themed cosmetics including new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane and Rampart. Unlock all 24 limited-time items during this event and you’ll receive Loba’s Heirloom, the “Garra de Alanza”.

Changed depots in r5-150 branch

View more data in app history for build 9480870
Depot 1172471
Depot 1172472
Depot 1172473
Depot 1172474
Depot 1172475
Depot 1172476
Depot 1172477
Depot 1172478
Depot 1172479
Depot 1311105
