This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blur the line between hunter and Hunted in the Beast of Prey Collection Event. Have you mastered the Apex Legends arsenal of weapons? Prove it in the all-new limited-time mode Gun Run. Face off in a fast-paced, quick burst experience against three other squads and score kills to ascend through a track of 25 weapons. Land the final kill with a throwing knife to win the match!

Prove yourself a predator and collect 24 themed cosmetics including new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane and Rampart. Unlock all 24 limited-time items during this event and you’ll receive Loba’s Heirloom, the “Garra de Alanza”.