Update Notes Sept. 8 - v1.008

Version 1.008 brings the following small adjustments and fixes:
- The curator now has an unlimited stock of rare resources (purchase limit removed)
- Recreants no longer drop bullion, but added some bullion to chests in the recreant area of the Deep Jungle
- Increased item drop chances of most enemies (about 5 to 10 percentage points more than before)
- Updated scenery in the Chamber of Will to provide a better hint to the solution
- Fixed a bug with Bone Blade and Bone Ichor that prevented physical damage conversion when striking a fire-immune target
- Swapping to and from backup equipment now one-hands your weapon
