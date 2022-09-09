 Skip to content

Fire in the Beastlands update for 9 September 2022

Update Notes Sept. 8 - v1.008

Version 1.008 brings the following small adjustments and fixes:

  • The curator now has an unlimited stock of rare resources (purchase limit removed)
  • Recreants no longer drop bullion, but added some bullion to chests in the recreant area of the Deep Jungle
  • Increased item drop chances of most enemies (about 5 to 10 percentage points more than before)
  • Updated scenery in the Chamber of Will to provide a better hint to the solution
  • Fixed a bug with Bone Blade and Bone Ichor that prevented physical damage conversion when striking a fire-immune target
  • Swapping to and from backup equipment now one-hands your weapon

