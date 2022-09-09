September Update 2.6.3.7

[FIX] Fixed cooking process not allowing to use items in inventory
[FIX] Weapons not been removed from inventory after losing a battle
[FIX] Fixed recipe disappearing when cooking
[FIX] Fixed game allowing to sell equipped items
[FIX] Fixed xp bar showing outdated values
[FIX] Fixed game allowing to include one more item when the inventory was full
[ENH] Golden bar amount from mines increased before the mine collapses
[FIX] Fixed life points increased more then the total after equipping a weapon or leveling up
[ENH] Number of items in inventory more readable
[ENH] Include the number of player current life points in battle panel and profile
Previous Recent Updates
September Update 2.6.3.4
[NEW] Save Exporter/Importer to make a backup of your save files
[ENH] Many performance improvements
[ENH] Gold and Items amount indication if Million, Billion and so on
[FIX] Now the gear keep equipped when restart the game
