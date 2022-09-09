September Update 2.6.3.7

[FIX] Fixed cooking process not allowing to use items in inventory

[FIX] Weapons not been removed from inventory after losing a battle

[FIX] Fixed recipe disappearing when cooking

[FIX] Fixed game allowing to sell equipped items

[FIX] Fixed xp bar showing outdated values

[FIX] Fixed game allowing to include one more item when the inventory was full

[ENH] Golden bar amount from mines increased before the mine collapses

[FIX] Fixed life points increased more then the total after equipping a weapon or leveling up

[ENH] Number of items in inventory more readable

[ENH] Include the number of player current life points in battle panel and profile

September Update 2.6.3.4

[NEW] Save Exporter/Importer to make a backup of your save files

[ENH] Many performance improvements

[ENH] Gold and Items amount indication if Million, Billion and so on

[FIX] Now the gear keep equipped when restart the game