DSX update for 9 September 2022

v2.2.3 Check out what's new!

9 September 2022

v2.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Notifications:
● Get a System notification for controller status
● Displays whether a Controller is connected or not
● Displays Battery Status and percentage

  • Shortcut combo is Mic + Left Dpad Button
  • Button Combo can be changed in Settings Tab -> Controller -> Shortcuts -> System Notification for Controller Status

Audio Haptics:
● Fixed Audio haptics crashing or not working for some users

HidHide:
● DSX will now automatically hide the physical controller when emulating an Xbox 360 or DualShock 4 Controller without needing to toggle anything or mess with anything
● When emulation is set to OFF, the physical controller will be visible to other games/apps

  • Option in settings to hide/unhide is removed for now, as it's done automatically
  • Please make sure HidHide Driver is installed for this to take effect and to avoid double inputs in games/apps

Leaderboards:
● Leaderboards can now be viewed in the Stats Page
● View the top 100 for each leaderboard as well as your rank
● See the trigger distance traveled from 0 pressure to full pressure for L2/R2
● See amount of times a button was pressed for each button

  • Only updates when DSX is launched

Stats/Achievements:
● Improved syncing Stats and Achievements from launcher to main app

Loading:
● Removed progress bar loading when main app is launched

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.

