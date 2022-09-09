v2.2.3 Check out what's new!

Notifications:

● Get a System notification for controller status

● Displays whether a Controller is connected or not

● Displays Battery Status and percentage

Shortcut combo is Mic + Left Dpad Button

Button Combo can be changed in Settings Tab -> Controller -> Shortcuts -> System Notification for Controller Status

Audio Haptics:

● Fixed Audio haptics crashing or not working for some users

HidHide:

● DSX will now automatically hide the physical controller when emulating an Xbox 360 or DualShock 4 Controller without needing to toggle anything or mess with anything

● When emulation is set to OFF, the physical controller will be visible to other games/apps

Option in settings to hide/unhide is removed for now, as it's done automatically

Please make sure HidHide Driver is installed for this to take effect and to avoid double inputs in games/apps

Leaderboards:

● Leaderboards can now be viewed in the Stats Page

● View the top 100 for each leaderboard as well as your rank

● See the trigger distance traveled from 0 pressure to full pressure for L2/R2

● See amount of times a button was pressed for each button

Only updates when DSX is launched

Stats/Achievements:

● Improved syncing Stats and Achievements from launcher to main app

Loading:

● Removed progress bar loading when main app is launched

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.