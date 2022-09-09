-
Added "Invert Mouse" option
Fixed Slot Machine is not synced between players
Fixed invisible production lines
Fixed stretched painting
Name change Phone Chat app
Neighbor Fight update for 9 September 2022
Fixed Slot Machine Sync, "Invert Mouse" Option... - Early Access v0.3.3
