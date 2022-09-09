 Skip to content

Neighbor Fight update for 9 September 2022

Fixed Slot Machine Sync, "Invert Mouse" Option... - Early Access v0.3.3

Patchnotes

  • Added "Invert Mouse" option

  • Fixed Slot Machine is not synced between players

  • Fixed invisible production lines

  • Fixed stretched painting

  • Name change Phone Chat app

