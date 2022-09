Share · View all patches · Build 9480733 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 00:26:13 UTC by Wendy

The singleplayer wasn't the most-focused-on thing on Blockhead 2D, but I made some minor changes to the CPU in the training including:

*There's now absolutely NO chance that the CPUs will pass through objects.

*Jack will trick you in the corners, now and maneuver himself so he jumps on you instead of him.

*Fixed Jack's collisions so that we won't hit you by "jumping down" into your collision boxes.

That's pretty much it! Have fun and enjoy the game, as usual! :D