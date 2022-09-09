 Skip to content

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 9 September 2022

More locations to explore!

Build 9480705

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update adds 4 new world locations to find: wishing wells, the forbidden library, magical fountains and a camp to recruit new heroes from. Additionally you'll start to see higher level heroes available to recruit. Plus some bug fixes as usual.

The next update may take a while. I'll be focusing on adding what I call world events - there are random events that occur just about any time: visiting merchants, new dungeons, traveling heroes and random disasters. It will take time to create enough of these to be worth enabling, so they don't get too repetitive. Plus I need to improve some internal tools to make them easier to create and debug.

Version 0.4.4 changes:

  • Higher level heroes are now available to recruit
  • Add hero recruitment world location
  • Add forbidden library world location
  • Add magical fountain world location
  • Add wishing well world location
  • Allow number keys to select dialog options
  • Fixed issue where combat skills didn't appear disabled correctly
  • Fix for aura based skills not ending on death

