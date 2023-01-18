Definitely Not Fried Chicken - Out Now into Early Access!

𝙍𝙚𝙫 𝙪𝙥 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙮𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙄 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙢 𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙀𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙮 𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨!

Hey, my little junior Kingpins, the wait is finally over and you can now play Definitely Not Fried Chicken!

For those of you who are new to the game and have no idea what it is, Definitely Not Fried Chicken is a business management simulation with a twist! Expand your drug business across legitimate fronts by managing both sides of the business. Acquire new "businesses", meet new customers, develop more powerful narcotics, make a lot of money and leave a city in ruins!

Here is a list of the different features you can expect to experience while playing the game:

🧪 Start your drugs empire from the ground up, distributing Cannabis, Methamphetamine, and other goods to come through EA

🏪 Balance the demanding tasks of both your illegal drug trade and your “legit” businesses.

🏭 Build and customize your drug compound and business fronts.

💸 Upgrade your facilities and staff equipment for a better product and a bigger profit!

🎩 Design your empire, from fried chicken shops to laundromats to more high-end classier places later on.

💀Manage your workforce, hire & fire, and accommodate their wants and needs to do great work, or don't, criminals don't get rights!

Please remember that this is an early access game, which means that bugs can occur throughout the game and you should be prepared to accept this before purchasing the game. We have of course worked hard to remove all the bugs we can before launching the game in EA in order to provide players with a viable and enjoyable gaming experience at the very least, but then again, bugs can happen! And if you do come across any bugs or issues ,please feel free to report them in the Steam threat we have created: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1036240/discussions/0/3767858179326602063/

Enjoy the game!