Open Beta Patch Notes (09/12/22) (Rev3827)

Hero

New Layla (Tier 1 & 2) has been implemented

Gameplay

Hour Glass functionality has been revised

Grants only completion rewards, not dungeon loot

Grants fixed 250 command exp per use

Lowered ration cost in Battle Tower

Increased rewards per progression in Realms and Treasure Runs

Treasure Run length has been expanded

Recruit order now recruits from normal hero pool, not just SR+

Havel’s “Martial Damage” promotion quest has been replaced with “Consumable Use”

5D-1 dungeon size has been adjusted

Adjusted reward from Ration Runs to be closer in value to other expeditions

Bosses are now granted a Legendary status at the start of a battle which reduces effective damage by 50%. Immune to all status effects.

Bosses are now granted a scaling level buff based on the dungeon’s Enemy level

Hero status placement on battlefield has been adjusted

Traps now only trigger status on one hero

Updated enemy level text before dungeon to color based on enemy threat to current party

Enemy skills, stats, classes, and talents have been updated

Area 1-11 enemy encounters have been updated to provide more diversity

UI

Adjusted position of Team Status widget

Bug Fixes

Clicking open area of minimap doesn’t expand it has been fixed

UI for unlocked skills is unclear has been fixed

Fixed the versus screen to load transition displaying the ranked coin graphic

Fixed victory experience radial always displaying +100

Used Act 1 Recruiting SSR Scroll and froze during animation has been fixed

Enemy avatars disappear when viewing in Random Arena match has been fixed

Empty glowing enemy EX bar has been fixed

Fixed quests and hero status not being updated after failing dungeon

Disengage issue during boss battles has been fixed

Elite enemies not being granted buffs has been fixed

Enemy scaling for Nightmare and Hell difficulty has been fixed

Burning Rage function and description has been fixed

Journey Reward 47 has been fixed

Buildings not upgrading has been fixed

Fixed EX skills not increasing higher ranked skills

Fixed rank coin appearing and remaining on numerous screens

Improved click precision on various menus

Currency bar flickers after purchases has been fixed

Quest menu hitbox too large has been fixed

Clicking skill element pop-ups in Arcane Library have been fixed

Elements cannot be selected or toggled on Auto Party screen has been fixed