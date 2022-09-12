Open Beta Patch Notes (09/12/22) (Rev3827)

Hero
New Layla (Tier 1 & 2) has been implemented
Gameplay
Hour Glass functionality has been revised
Grants only completion rewards, not dungeon loot
Grants fixed 250 command exp per use
Lowered ration cost in Battle Tower
Increased rewards per progression in Realms and Treasure Runs
Treasure Run length has been expanded
Recruit order now recruits from normal hero pool, not just SR+
Havel’s “Martial Damage” promotion quest has been replaced with “Consumable Use”
5D-1 dungeon size has been adjusted
Adjusted reward from Ration Runs to be closer in value to other expeditions
Bosses are now granted a Legendary status at the start of a battle which reduces effective damage by 50%. Immune to all status effects.
Bosses are now granted a scaling level buff based on the dungeon’s Enemy level
Hero status placement on battlefield has been adjusted
Traps now only trigger status on one hero
Updated enemy level text before dungeon to color based on enemy threat to current party
Enemy skills, stats, classes, and talents have been updated
Area 1-11 enemy encounters have been updated to provide more diversity
UI
Adjusted position of Team Status widget
Bug Fixes
Clicking open area of minimap doesn’t expand it has been fixed
UI for unlocked skills is unclear has been fixed
Fixed the versus screen to load transition displaying the ranked coin graphic
Fixed victory experience radial always displaying +100
Used Act 1 Recruiting SSR Scroll and froze during animation has been fixed
Enemy avatars disappear when viewing in Random Arena match has been fixed
Empty glowing enemy EX bar has been fixed
Fixed quests and hero status not being updated after failing dungeon
Disengage issue during boss battles has been fixed
Elite enemies not being granted buffs has been fixed
Enemy scaling for Nightmare and Hell difficulty has been fixed
Burning Rage function and description has been fixed
Journey Reward 47 has been fixed
Buildings not upgrading has been fixed
Fixed EX skills not increasing higher ranked skills
Fixed rank coin appearing and remaining on numerous screens
Improved click precision on various menus
Currency bar flickers after purchases has been fixed
Quest menu hitbox too large has been fixed
Clicking skill element pop-ups in Arcane Library have been fixed
Elements cannot be selected or toggled on Auto Party screen has been fixed
Changed files in this update