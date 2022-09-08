 Skip to content

Obsideo update for 8 September 2022

Fixed Exorcisms

Share · View all patches · Build 9480144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed exorcisms not starting/failing when they shouldn't have if they did start
  • Fixed ghosts not randomly appearing
  • Fixed blood in bath interaction crashing the game

Thank you everyone for reporting them!

