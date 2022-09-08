UPDATE v0.10: Endless Mode

Have you ever played Tournament Ark and thought: "I wish I could play more than 20 fights per run"?

Well, I have great news for you! Introducing Endless Run, where now you can play for as long as you can survive!

The difficulty will keep on rising to insane levels. If you ever wanted to test how far your multi-fusion build can get you, this is the time!

General Changes

Added the Endless Run Mode

Added 20+ Trials, basically additional challenges that you get during Endless Run

Added a system that keeps track of the rank you reach

Added Visual Feedback to hovering over options

Balance

The effect of the Unleashed perk is now: "Each time you level up a card, level it up once more."

Bug Fixes