UPDATE v0.10: Endless Mode

Have you ever played Tournament Ark and thought: "I wish I could play more than 20 fights per run"?
Well, I have great news for you! Introducing Endless Run, where now you can play for as long as you can survive!
The difficulty will keep on rising to insane levels. If you ever wanted to test how far your multi-fusion build can get you, this is the time!
General Changes
- Added the Endless Run Mode
- Added 20+ Trials, basically additional challenges that you get during Endless Run
- Added a system that keeps track of the rank you reach
- Added Visual Feedback to hovering over options
Balance
- The effect of the Unleashed perk is now: "Each time you level up a card, level it up once more."
Bug Fixes
- Rush and Spores are now marked as "Max Level"
- Boss Perks were removed from the usual Mech Pool
- Fixed typos
