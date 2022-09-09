Version 1.23

Good day pilots! Below you will find the latest patch notes!
We would also like to inform you of our updates roadmap:
ADDITIONS:
- Added a feature where a brief stationary marker is sent out when a runner collects an orb
- Pressing the enter key on keyboard now properly submits a password
- Added an indicator to the runner HUD when they’ve been detected
ADJUSTMENTS:
- The missile reticle now turns grey when the missile is on cooldown
- Changed the map boundary pattern and increased its view distance
- Updated the offscreen marker arrow
- Lightened the volumetrics on Upper Vale
- Re-enabled private game functionality
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where the boost turning rate was persisting after the end of a match
- Fixed an issue where a private lobby would cause all lobbies to require passwords
- Fixed a bug where the activity feed entries would appear in the lobby
Changed files in this update