Evasive Maneuvers update for 9 September 2022

Version 1.23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day pilots! Below you will find the latest patch notes!

We would also like to inform you of our updates roadmap:

ADDITIONS:

  • Added a feature where a brief stationary marker is sent out when a runner collects an orb
  • Pressing the enter key on keyboard now properly submits a password
  • Added an indicator to the runner HUD when they’ve been detected

ADJUSTMENTS:

  • The missile reticle now turns grey when the missile is on cooldown
  • Changed the map boundary pattern and increased its view distance
  • Updated the offscreen marker arrow
  • Lightened the volumetrics on Upper Vale
  • Re-enabled private game functionality

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where the boost turning rate was persisting after the end of a match
  • Fixed an issue where a private lobby would cause all lobbies to require passwords
  • Fixed a bug where the activity feed entries would appear in the lobby

