Update 1.0 - Achievements, new gallery/music/SFX/VA/animated end and more!

Hello everyone!

Zoey is finally ready to take of you guys! Yeah!

Sorry for delivering the final update just one day before launch, I would have done it a week ago but life is life and sometimes my agenda is harder to follow than expected!

I tried to chase as many bugs as possible but if you meet one, please report it on the discord!

What's New:

- NEW > Gallery #3: I created the "Moment" Gallery! This gallery allows you to take pictures during the game and save them in the game. They will remain until you leave the game. Be sure to check the gallery before leaving and save on your computer your best shots!

This feature comes with a new button in VN/Sex/Free called "Save in Gallery" next to the old "Save to Computer" button.

- NEW > Achievements! The game now includes 20 achievements to complete. I will do a special article about them! One thing: they are not all super easy to get ;)

This features come with a new "ACHIEVEMENTS" screen available from the main menu which contain the achievements you unlocked and a little tips to help you complete them.

- NEW > Voice Acting! Thanks to Erebeta and Oolay Tiger, we now have more voices in the game, especially for part 2/3.

- NEW > Panic Button! We added a panic button which close the game instantly by pressing F1. This feature will be added to all our other games and the future ones!

- NEW > NEW END! We added a new "ending" to the game when you finish SEX PART 3! I will not spoil and let you discover what Erebeta cooked for you :)

- NEW > DLC! The DLCs are up and working!

- NEW > Trailer! A new trailer is available, you can watch it on the Steam page :)

- IMPROVEMENT > Many many improvements on PART 1/2/3 VN & SEX! I received a lot of feedback the last days about SFX missing, weird eyes behavior, etc... I completed more than 50 tasks of improvement in all 3 episodes!

We also changed some interaction in episode 2 and 3 to reduce the number of "fast clicking" events.

- IMPROVEMENT > Dialogues are FAST! The "Fast" option for the dialogues is now saved on your profile and stay between episodes or when you restart the game

- IMPROVEMENT > Dialogues are SPACE! You can now press the "SPACE BAR" to go to the next dialogue instead of pressing the "NEXT" button

- IMPROVEMENT > Best Score notification! I added a "best score" notification when you do a better score than last time in a scenario!

- IMPROVEMENT > Gallery unlocks. Unlocking elements changed, you now unlock 1/3 of the comics every time you complete an episode and half of the artworks in episode 1 and 2.

- IMPROVEMENT >Music: The sound manager was bugged! You now have different songs depending the episode you are playing and not always the same one!

If you want to know more about our next steps, join us on Discord or Twitter:

http://patreon.com/nsfw18games

https://twitter.com/Nsfw18G

CREDITS:

ART: @ErebetaD

WRITTING: @TheRabbitZer0 // @CamilleJuteau

VA: @OolayTiger

SOUND DESIGN: @Evilaudio1 // @HentAudio