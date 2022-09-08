 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 8 September 2022

Hotfix

Build 9480095

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with some characters spawning into the game at the wrong locations
Fixed framerate issue
Fixed Vendor issue that caused items to overlap between vendors
lowered vendor prices
Fixed issue with tornado causing deaths not to award XP/loot

