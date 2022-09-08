 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 8 September 2022

Changelist for version 0.150b

Changelist for version 0.150b · Build 9480051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed custom mesh bounding box offset on import
Fixed some undo problems with meshes
Added new entity type: simple signs (arrows and 1, 2, and 3, use custom data to change the variant)
Turbine vaccuum applies more force to the player while underwater (3.5x)

Changed files in this update

