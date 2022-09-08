Fixed custom mesh bounding box offset on import
Fixed some undo problems with meshes
Added new entity type: simple signs (arrows and 1, 2, and 3, use custom data to change the variant)
Turbine vaccuum applies more force to the player while underwater (3.5x)
Instruments of Destruction update for 8 September 2022
Changelist for version 0.150b
