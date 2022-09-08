 Skip to content

Idiotic The Game update for 8 September 2022

Hotfix Early Access 02.21 - Suits

Hotfix Early Access 02.21 - Suits

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the white suits teleport again after death, causing their coins to clip through the floor
fixed bug making the suit's healthbars reset to "full" every once in a while
fixed bug where the white suit dies too early
changed the white suits % when spawns to 20%
fixed a bug where the coin the white suit drops doesn't appear (yea it was 2 different bugs)
changed description on Rooftops to fit the gamemode better now

