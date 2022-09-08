ImmaterialAI 4.1 "Sugar pills"

Today we're doing good on our previous promise of delivering Sugar Pills to all Plus users!

Sugar pills was announced probably in 3.8 or before, more than 20 major updates ago - so it made semse to make it true as soon as possible after the 4.0 release - lo and behold Sugar Pills, available to all Plus users at levels 20 and up. On top of Sugar Pills there's a few more interesting changes for all users:



image taken using the in-app dark and light themes from 4.1.0, featuring new graph color changes based on dark/light mode

Sugar pills

exposes how our perception affects our reality

enables easy rewriting of perception through new placebos

keeps track of placebos created through the function

new internal link type: "is_placebo"

open placebos in navigation stack by tapping on them

Other

default theme renamed to Dark

inverse theme renamed to Light

Dark and Light themes updated with new blending mode & color

Sugar pills localization

sanitize link allowed node types on startup

graph generation updated + link colors adapt to type of skin

With this update we finish the initial Plus "out-of-Early-Access" feature roadmap, enjoy!