- Failing the finale quest will now properly reward items and feat progress as expected before trying the quest again
- Feat names are now displayed on the quest summary screen
- Fixed a crash related to Blood Witch activations
- Various minor bug fixes and improvements
Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 13 September 2022
Version 1.0.11 Now Available
Patchnotes via Steam Community
