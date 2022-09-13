 Skip to content

Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 13 September 2022

Version 1.0.11 Now Available

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Failing the finale quest will now properly reward items and feat progress as expected before trying the quest again
  • Feat names are now displayed on the quest summary screen
  • Fixed a crash related to Blood Witch activations
  • Various minor bug fixes and improvements

