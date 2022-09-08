 Skip to content

Brookhaven Grimoire update for 8 September 2022

HotFix 1.1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9479843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added mouse-left click for floor 90 puzzle in addition to the interact key (spacebar).
  • Added items teleporting to the player if they are unreachable otherwise.
  • Added more detail in the Machine Tutorial section.
  • Changed the animal-naming system to make it easier when adopting.
  • Fixed a crash involving the controller and chest.
  • Re-worked signs. Use the interact key (spacebar) for a reminder for how to work it.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
