HotFix 1.1.9

Changelog:
- Added mouse-left click for floor 90 puzzle in addition to the interact key (spacebar).
- Added items teleporting to the player if they are unreachable otherwise.
- Added more detail in the Machine Tutorial section.
- Changed the animal-naming system to make it easier when adopting.
- Fixed a crash involving the controller and chest.
- Re-worked signs. Use the interact key (spacebar) for a reminder for how to work it.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter
Changed files in this update