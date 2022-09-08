HotFix 1.1.9

Changelog:

Added mouse-left click for floor 90 puzzle in addition to the interact key (spacebar).

in addition to the interact key (spacebar). Added items teleporting to the player if they are unreachable otherwise.

Added more detail in the Machine Tutorial section.

section. Changed the animal-naming system to make it easier when adopting.

to make it easier when adopting. Fixed a crash involving the controller and chest.

Re-worked signs. Use the interact key (spacebar) for a reminder for how to work it.



As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter