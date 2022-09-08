Tricker Customization Addition

PATCH NOTE
New Customization System includes
- 2 avatars with 2 body morphologies
- Naming the tricker
- Saving the tricker
- Loading the tricker
- Setting a favorite tricker
- Clothing system
- Primary and secondary colors for clothing
- Hair system
- Hair coloring
- Body sculpting using sliders
- Game of trick spawns favorite for player and random for bots
Rework of the camera system
Fixed the jumping that broke the game of tricks and add on
Rework of the locomotion system and inputs
Fixed bad semi transition to dub b twist
Changed files in this update