Tricker Customization Addition

PATCH NOTE

New Customization System includes

2 avatars with 2 body morphologies

Naming the tricker

Saving the tricker

Loading the tricker

Setting a favorite tricker

Clothing system

Primary and secondary colors for clothing

Hair system

Hair coloring

Body sculpting using sliders

Game of trick spawns favorite for player and random for bots

Rework of the camera system

Fixed the jumping that broke the game of tricks and add on

Rework of the locomotion system and inputs

Fixed bad semi transition to dub b twist