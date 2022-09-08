 Skip to content

Tricking 0 update for 8 September 2022

Tricker Customization Addition

Share · View all patches · Build 9479794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTE

New Customization System includes

  • 2 avatars with 2 body morphologies
  • Naming the tricker
  • Saving the tricker
  • Loading the tricker
  • Setting a favorite tricker
  • Clothing system
  • Primary and secondary colors for clothing
  • Hair system
  • Hair coloring
  • Body sculpting using sliders
  • Game of trick spawns favorite for player and random for bots

Rework of the camera system

Fixed the jumping that broke the game of tricks and add on

Rework of the locomotion system and inputs

Fixed bad semi transition to dub b twist

Changed files in this update

