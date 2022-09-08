Dota 2 update for 8 September 2022
ClientVersion 5420
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Finnish, Portuguese - Brazil, Norwegian, Traditional Chinese, Czech, English, French, Greek, Hungarian, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, and Spanish - Spain
English Localization
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_ShortFilmContestVoting_Heading:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_ShortFilmContestVoting_Description:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_ShortFilmContestVoting_Action:
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes