Fantasy Hentai Quest update for 8 September 2022

FHQ 1.2 Update Details

Share · View all patches · Build 9479775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all who supported this game! it far surpassed my goals, because of that I will be providing support for the game in the next few months, the first update is the inclusion of the turkish language, thank you all, you're amazing

~WonderL

