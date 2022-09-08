Mutant Meltdown - Weapon Mods, Super Mutant, new atmospheric condition...

Greetings friends!
Plenty of new stuff, a new mutant, and a lot more!
[Added]
- Added item mods
- Added range for weapons
- Added Fog of Ash atmospheric condition
- Added Super Mutant Brute spawner, a mutant structure, if not destroyed on time, will spawn a super mutant brute.
- Added fuel generator, produce electricity when the sun is out
- Add Tank and Military APC
- You can build on roads and fortify locations by building around locations
[Fixed/Improved]
- fix athlete bug causing giving three actions points when not alone
- Fixed buildings requiring electricity not displaying
- Fix bug causing solar panels working at night
It's possible that old saves games will no longer work after this update.
macOS update coming tomorrow.
Stay tuned. More to come, friends!
Changed files in this update