Mutant Meltdown - Weapon Mods, Super Mutant, new atmospheric condition...

Share · View all patches · Build 9479748 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 21:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Greetings friends!

Plenty of new stuff, a new mutant, and a lot more!

[Added]

Added item mods

Added range for weapons

Added Fog of Ash atmospheric condition

Added Super Mutant Brute spawner, a mutant structure, if not destroyed on time, will spawn a super mutant brute.

Added fuel generator, produce electricity when the sun is out

Add Tank and Military APC

You can build on roads and fortify locations by building around locations

[Fixed/Improved]

fix athlete bug causing giving three actions points when not alone

Fixed buildings requiring electricity not displaying

Fix bug causing solar panels working at night

It's possible that old saves games will no longer work after this update.

macOS update coming tomorrow.

Stay tuned. More to come, friends!