Patch Notes Version 21.4.1

PATCH NOTES V 21.4.1
New Changes
- Minor card art update
- Removed puzzles (Riding with Eolis, Minmaxer's Challenge, Minmaxer's Coup, and Navy Seagull's Recruiting Hall) due to card balance changes rendering them impossible
- Updated the card “There is No Safe Word” to “No Smoke And Mirrors” along with new art
Fixed Bugs
-
Account sign-in and linking
- Fixed some crashes around creating a new account or registering a full account
- Updated some error messaging to be clear
-
General stability and enhancements
- Fixed a bug that would prevent turns from ending when removing abilities from the graveyard
- Fixed a rare bug that would leave the game hanging on startup
- Fixed a bug where some UI panels would disappear after getting disconnected
-
Improved logo legibility on some loading screens
