What's New in Version 1.4.3

This update has a number of fixes and improvements:
- Hovering over a mage will now indicate whether they will take the next shared turn (balanced wild or paired mage turn orderings).
- Improved the experience around selecting cards from your discard pile for Rhia's ability and in some other situations.
- Fixed some issues with using undo in the middle of certain situations.
- Shattered Geode now works properly with Curse of Aging and corruptions.
- Energized Rubidium now works properly when discarding Curse of Aging.
- Fugue now prioritizes mages who have 3 or more cards to discard.
- Spirit Lift no longer triggers on itself when playing in solo mode.
- Fixed an issue with ordering of cards when replacing them with treasures at the start of the game.
- The amount of damage previewed when splitting damage for Maggoth & Caparace queen is now accurate.
- Various other small improvements and fixes have been made.
