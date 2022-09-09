 Skip to content

Aeon's End update for 9 September 2022

What's New in Version 1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9479181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a number of fixes and improvements:

  • Hovering over a mage will now indicate whether they will take the next shared turn (balanced wild or paired mage turn orderings).
  • Improved the experience around selecting cards from your discard pile for Rhia's ability and in some other situations.
  • Fixed some issues with using undo in the middle of certain situations.
  • Shattered Geode now works properly with Curse of Aging and corruptions.
  • Energized Rubidium now works properly when discarding Curse of Aging.
  • Fugue now prioritizes mages who have 3 or more cards to discard.
  • Spirit Lift no longer triggers on itself when playing in solo mode.
  • Fixed an issue with ordering of cards when replacing them with treasures at the start of the game.
  • The amount of damage previewed when splitting damage for Maggoth & Caparace queen is now accurate.
  • Various other small improvements and fixes have been made.

