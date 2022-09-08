 Skip to content

Monstrous Lovers update for 8 September 2022

Fixes

We have introduced several fixes, mostly geared towards the general readabilityof the script. Previous save files shouldn't be affected and should continue working properly.

Thank you for your continued support.

