Update for Sep 8th

- Added a shop machine to the bunker, which lets the player sell loot items and buy basic necessities
- Added station to bunker for breaking down loot into scrap
- Added repair station which uses scrap and/or money to repair items a player wants to keep and maintain
- Added several backpack alternatives, some smaller (more common), some larger
- Added a box to loot spawner, which can be smashed to get the loot inside
- Added a stash shelf for items to be kept saved in the bunker
- Added first iteration of player/stash saving and loading system
Minor:
- Changed sound effects for attaching objects
- Reduced bunker door sound effect
- Added bullet caliber text to ammo packs
- Fixed certain pistols giving error messages
- Made loot spawning more randomized
- Removed the temporary extra bunker gear
- Fixed ammo box glitching instead of being destroyed on zero condition
- Fixed ammo box still filling mags while containing zero bullets
- Made the cardboard carry box more durable
- Fixed doors on certain shacks spawning backwards
- Changed binoculars to allow 2 handed grab
- Reworked death, now player drops items at location before returning to bunker
- Also much quicker return to bunker on death
- Fixed hands remaining stuck in the geometry of drawers after ungrabbing
- Fixed zombie spawning to stop them from following to outside the bunker walls
