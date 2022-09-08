 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Daybreaker VR update for 8 September 2022

Update for Sep 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 9479124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a shop machine to the bunker, which lets the player sell loot items and buy basic necessities
  • Added station to bunker for breaking down loot into scrap
  • Added repair station which uses scrap and/or money to repair items a player wants to keep and maintain
  • Added several backpack alternatives, some smaller (more common), some larger
  • Added a box to loot spawner, which can be smashed to get the loot inside
  • Added a stash shelf for items to be kept saved in the bunker
  • Added first iteration of player/stash saving and loading system

Minor:

  • Changed sound effects for attaching objects
  • Reduced bunker door sound effect
  • Added bullet caliber text to ammo packs
  • Fixed certain pistols giving error messages
  • Made loot spawning more randomized
  • Removed the temporary extra bunker gear
  • Fixed ammo box glitching instead of being destroyed on zero condition
  • Fixed ammo box still filling mags while containing zero bullets
  • Made the cardboard carry box more durable
  • Fixed doors on certain shacks spawning backwards
  • Changed binoculars to allow 2 handed grab
  • Reworked death, now player drops items at location before returning to bunker
  • Also much quicker return to bunker on death
  • Fixed hands remaining stuck in the geometry of drawers after ungrabbing
  • Fixed zombie spawning to stop them from following to outside the bunker walls

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link