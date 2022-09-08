9/8/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.4.0

Chaos Chain

Here is the next new update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where selecting a founder pack dlc skin would only allow you to choose from the first 15 portraits (You can now choose from all 20 per gender)

Fixed the repick world modifiers option not clearing all of the currently active world modifiers properly (Forgot to add some of the newer ones to the list)

Changes & Additions:

Added AR Interface equipment [Inv: 3, Gear, Support] (+10 Mettle, -20% Mettle Cost of Skills)

Hunker Down ability no longer requires Mettle Points to use it, but it only gives you 1 AP now instead of 5 (There was an idea in mind originally when I implemented that cost, but I no longer like the idea and since the ability itself got significantly buffed in one of the recent updates, I'm changing how the skill works in terms of cost vs reward)

Hunker Down now has an animation

Slowed down the rate of out of combat regeneration by 50% (If it's not going to require anything other than waiting, it's gonna take a bit)

Increased all enemy default attack chance by 10%

Enemies will now only use Hunker Down if they're wounded

Shake It Off skill now costs 3 AP instead of 2

Added Tactical Delay skill - Take a moment to reload, check your equipment, and focus. (Gain 5 AP, Gain 5 MP, -100 Init On Use)

Added Tactical Delay animation and randomized sound effect to play (Sounds of reloading, equipment shuffling, etc)

All human character and enemies now have Tactical Delay by default

Added some new icon art

Extended the default view range (5 points)

Increased the default fog opacity (5 points)

Increased the contrast of the color tint slightly

Added some medical props to appear when you complete the "Helping Hands" side quest

Further optimized ongoing background processes that keep track of various stats\variables\etc to perform even better than before

Colorized free ability skills text

Colorized mettle cost skills text

Colorized action point cost skills text

Colorized ammo cost skills text (There are literally dozens upon dozens of these so please let me know if I missed any)

Updated a few shop listings

Various other minor tweaks

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

