nanos world™ update for 8 September 2022

Update 1.16.0 released on bleeding-edge

New Features

  • Now it is possible to bind Blueprint Event Dispatchers through Lua!!! Meaning the communication from Blueprint -> Lua is now possible natively! Use Blueprint.BindBlueprintEventDispatcher().
  • Now it is possible to call an event from Loading Screen JS to disable the main menu music: Events.Call("StopMenuMusic").
  • Now Server.SetValue() has a new 3rd parameter to sync the value with the clients, accessible through Client.GetValue().
  • Added new parameters to Canvas's Draw...() methods: blend_mode to control how the drawing occur.
  • Added new methods to Canvas: DrawMaterialFromSceneCapture() and DrawMaterialFromWebUI().
  • Added new method to World: SetStreamLevelVisibility().
  • Added new parameter to World.LoadStreamLevel(): make_visible_after_load.
  • Added new method to NanosUtils: IsEntityValid() (macro for entity and entity:IsValid()).

Improvements

  • HUGE performance boost when having thousands of entities spawned!
  • Now Blueprints are returned on Client Traces as well.
  • Now numbers passed from WebUI <-> Lua are 64 bits (doubles and integers).
  • Now scripting events use 64 bits when transmitting numbers through network (doubles and integers).
  • Updated CEF to version 105.
  • Now Loading Screen uses CEF as well.
  • Ultralight has been completely wiped out.
  • Now Main Menu is limited to 120 (was 60) fps, and Loading Screen was increased to 60 (was 30).
  • New Settings were added to control UI and Main Menu Music volume. Music volume is for scripting only now.
  • Now materials used from SetMaterialFromWebUI/Canvas/SceneCapture() are shared between instances, improving memory usage.
  • It is now possible to prevent Character from entering ragdoll when falling by setting HighFallingTime to -1, and prevent Ragdoll damage by setting SetFallDamageTaken to 0, they now work separately.
  • Now Client Console will jump to end if it was already "anchored" to the end.
  • Now Needs Update labels will appear on vault over Assets and Packages tabs.
  • Now the New Game popup will load Additional Packages & Assets from local Config.toml and will display a label over it's tabs.
  • Added a new button to Additiona Packages & Assets to Clear all selection.
  • Added new SoundType enum value: SoundType.UI.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Client Console scroll "crazyness" and focus problems.
  • Fixed New Game popup not loading the local server Config.toml properly.
  • Fixed some Main Menu random crashes.
  • Fixed CEF pages not having proper 'locale' loaded.
  • Fixed Vault Update All button not working properly.
  • Fixed "CONSOLE" being printed on client Console Tab instead of server (if typed on server).
  • Fixed Crouching/Uncrouching resetting the Capsule sizes.
  • Fixed Lua tables being serialized badly if it got gaps on it.
  • Fixed server not sending logs to localhost client connected to it.
  • Fixed Exported Functions returning a function when called from inside a coroutine (causing console errors).
  • Fixed problem parsing Config.toml when having non UTF-8 characters, now they are stripped from it.
  • Attempt to fix a CEF crash when destroying it.
  • Attempt to fix Vault with "No Item found" message appearing over Vault items.

Changed depots in bleeding-edge branch

Depot 1841661
