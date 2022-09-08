Update notes for Sep 8

- Fixed a bug where difficulty was set to Hard automatically
- Shorter load times (initial and coming back from matches)
- AI adjustments made to Easy and Normal difficulties
- Fixed a bug with ingame texts that caused FPS to drop sporadically
