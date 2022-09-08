 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golazo 2 update for 8 September 2022

Update notes for Sep 8

Share · View all patches · Build 9479053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where difficulty was set to Hard automatically
  • Shorter load times (initial and coming back from matches)
  • AI adjustments made to Easy and Normal difficulties
  • Fixed a bug with ingame texts that caused FPS to drop sporadically

Changed files in this update

Depot 1499701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link