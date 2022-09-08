ORX — The Righteous Crusade

Hello, fellow orx slayers!

It's time for the first Content Update since the Early Access launch — featuring more cards and mechanics, as well as fixes to some of the most commonly seen issues players had reported! We're hoping that this patch will improve your experience with ORX — and, rest assured, this is the first of many more updates to come, in the upcoming weeks and months.

Patch contents:

New cards for Rune Guardians

New neutral cards

Balance changes for orx

New stats: defence and defence penetration

Extra upgrade tiers for Rune Guardian’s cards

Low Graphics Settings option

Textures and memory usage improvements

IMPORTANT - Fixes for the black screen issue

IMPORTANT - Fixed unlocking Dune Reavers

Other various bug fixes, additions and changes

New Content and Balance Changes

We’ve received a ton of feedback regarding game’s difficulty and lack of viability for different strategies. We take your suggestions very seriously and, honestly, agree with a lot of them. Some of the changes, however, will take time to implement, so don’t expect from Today’s patch any radical changes — but they’re noticeable nonetheless!

Firstly, we’re moving towards allowing players have more control over Corruption. Now if you decide to skip the card rewards from the vault, your corruption will go down. To accompany this change we’ve also made it so orx buffing cards and curses now change dynamically — by lowering the corruption level you will also lower the potency of orx cards, and vice versa!

Next we’ve made some changes to Rune Guardians to improve build variety and long play strategy. Now all Rune Guardian cards have a tier 3 upgrade available — the stats for previous tiers were also adjusted to accompany this change.

In addition to this we've added a number of new cards which allow you to focus on other strategies, outside of building one mega-castle.





Next time we'll be taking a closer look at Dune Reavers to address your feedback and make them even more fun to play with!

We’ve also added new stats — defense and defense penetration. We hope that they’ll allow us to create an additional level of strategy and make dealing with orx less one-dimensional. This is a first stat addition out of series to come!

Speaking of orx — their difficulty and attributes were rescaled to reflect the new balance. Hopefully, they’re much more of a menace now, without becoming an undefeatable plague!

This is our very first attempt at addressing balance and replayability issues — remember, we’re not stopping until it feels truly great to play ORX!

Low Settings Option and Other Graphics Changes

We’re introducing the next change in the line of performance optimisations — sprite atlases and texture rework for reduced memory consumption!

We’ve also added Low settings option for Graphics settings — it includes even further texture optimisations, lower texture resolutions and disables certain VFX. You can find the option to enable low graphics under the the resolutions list in the Settings.

Oh, and for machines running ORX without a problem we’ve added experimental VSync option and made the game capped at 120 FPS!

As a reminder, this is only the beginning of our performance optimizations. We think of Lower settings as a temporary solution for lower-end machines — our end goal is to make ORX run well on any machine!

Bug fixes

We’re happy to report that we finally solved the issue causing the black screen to appear.

And if you were one of the unfortunate players unable to unlock Dune Reavers — this problem has been solved as well! Hopefully, after this patch we won’t see any of these anymore.

Full Patch Notes - v0.9.2.0

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that lead to black screens

Fixed an issue with locked dune reaver faction after completing the 1st act

Fixed an issue when player could redraw in game-full-pause state

Fixed a vfx error on caravans

Fixed multiple number fields to format text correctly

Fixed errors that lead to disabling of certain weather effects (rain, snow)

Fixed an error that would deny the player from receiving cards on reward

Fixed an issue when starter cards weren't correctly removed after the first playthrough

Fixed an issue when you could grant a double enchant to infinite cards

Fixed an issue that lead to a pathfinding crash in boss fights

Optimization

Sprite atlases and certain textures reworked to reduce memory consumption

Low graphic settings introduced (reduced texture memory usage, disabled certain vfx)

VSync option introduced. Right now it's an experimental feature, so let us know how it performs!

Game now caps on 120 fps

Corruption system

Corruption rework. Now ORX cards level and de-level depending on current corruption letting the play modify the power of the ORX deck dynamically

Skipping rewards in vaults now reduces corruption

Content and balance

New rune guardian cards added to improve build variety and long play strategy

All rune guardian cards now have a tier 3 (except some cases such as certain road tiles)

New starter events for rune guardians

New neutral cards added

New attributes added: defense and defense pen.

ORX difficulty and attributes rescaled to reflect new balance

UX

New attribute icons are now visible on cards (defense and defense pen. also attack speed is now also visible)

Firday Community Stream

Don’t forget about our Weekly Community Streams! If you enjoyed our pre-recorded stream on Steam — be sure to join us playing live this Friday, 2 pm GMT! Head over to our Discord server, open the Events list and hit ‘Interested’ to not miss the start of the stream!



Also don’t forget about our Build-a-Castle Contest — 3 winners will receive a month of Discord Nitro subscription! Read the details on how to enter the contest in our previous post:

And that’s it for Today’s update! Let us know what do you think of the changes — join our friendly community on Discord and share your feedback, we’re always there to help and discuss anything!

