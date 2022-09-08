Patch 0.8: A new arsenal!

[h1

Hello fellow Outlaws,

First of all, thanks to all of you who've been following our adventure. Thank you for your constant support, we owe you the success of the game and we're not forgetting it any time soon!

As we mentionned in the Early Access release announcement, we took a bit more time for ourselves after the release and are now coming back to you with our first update which mainly focuses on adding items to your arsenal (see below for more info).

As a reminder, if you want to know more about our program regarding updates, we talked about the topic on the following announcement: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1968730/view/3358016661230844498

We didn't just work on adding items, however, but also focused on balancing some items that felt underwhelming. Bumpty, our dedicated dev also dedicated quite a bit of time on optimizing the game. It's not perfect yet but I believe we are moving in the right direction.

We also bring you a little surprise with a brand new menu, the previous one had become outdated. I hope you enjoy.

Finally, as there is no game release without bug and error fixes, we fixed as many issues as possible and we appreciate your efforts to always keep us up to date with any issues that may have escaped us.

One last thing, given the changes in items and balance, the ladder is reset with every update! Time to grind the score!

That's all for today, I'll leave you with the details of the update and we'll see you again on September 22!

Enjoy!

Content

New Items

Spring Bullets:[spoiler]Your projectiles bounce 2 more times. Projectiles that bounce now do so in the opposite direction.[/spoiler]

Guidance System:[spoiler]You always target deputies when they are present, your damage and attack speed increases while they are alive and visible. (Max bonus: x2 after 20 seconds)[/spoiler]

Surprise Attack:[spoiler]When you dash, you gain +100% critical strike chance for 1,5 seconds.[/spoiler]

Corkscrew Bullets:[spoiler]When your projectiles should be destroyed, their damage is reduced by 50% and they pierce instead. (Max 2 times)[/spoiler]

True Survivor:[spoiler]Gain 10% Attack Speed ​​every 120s. The timer is reset when you take damage. (Max +50% attack speed)[/spoiler]

Proud Magnet:[spoiler]Attracts all the coins and chests around you each time you kill a deputy. [/spoiler]

Taunt:[spoiler]Enemies near you are 30% faster but take 50% more damage.[/spoiler]

Thunder Dance:[spoiler]Each time you move 2 meters, a bolt of lightning strikes a random enemy and deals damage in a small area of ​​effect.[/spoiler]

Gameplay and quality of life

Redesigned the main menu and character selection menu. Starting weapons for each hero are now described in the character selection menu.

Added a boss life adjustment system based on player level

Bags of coins: when there are too many coins in one place, they merge into a bag of coins

Critical chance upgrades no longer appear when you have reached 100% critical chance

Critical hit chance percentage can no longer exceed 100%

Targeted enemy now has a red circle at its feet

The attack speed indicator is now more accurate in the in-game character stats overview

When a player is having difficulty killing enemies or leveling up, two circumstantial items can now be left behind by an enemy:

Mega-net: A magnet that attracts all the coins and chests you left on the ground.

Bottled Lightning: A bolt of lightning that strikes and kills all enemies visible on the screen

If a gamesave corruption occurs, the latest gamesave will automatically be loaded.

Balancing

Nigel - Size of basic area effects: 100% -> 110%

Roger - Base Life: 2 -> 1

Roger - Base Critical Hit Chance: 10% -> 5%

Mighty Mezcal Staff - Cooldown: 10 sec -> 8 sec

Hawk Eye - Critical Hit Chance Bonus: +100% -> +60%

Hawk Eye - Damage reduction: Damage divided by 3 -> damage divided by 2

Steam Boots - Dash recovery time increase: +5 sec -> +0 sec

Onion - Damage: 20% -> 25%

Parting Gift - Dynamite Explosion Delay: 3sec -> 2sec

Adrenaline - The less health you have left, the faster you attack -> You do 50% more damage and your ability and dash cooldowns are reduced by 20% when you have LESS than 50% of your life.

Rare area effects size upgrade: +15% -> +20%

Epic area effects size upgrade: +25% -> +30%

Epic cooldown reduction upgrade: -15% -> -20%

Troubleshooting

General Game Optimization (WIP)

Day and night cycle indicators now move after first Sheriff fight

Corrections of various typos

Fixed an issue where Gold Nugget refunds were not working in the Black Market

Fixed an issue where Crazy Denzel could be moved

Fixed an issue where projectiles were sometimes fired from outside the character

Fixed various minor bugs

Visual improvements