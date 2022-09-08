 Skip to content

Decorporation update for 8 September 2022

UPDATE 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9478986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi fellow co-workers!
Thank you all for your interest in Decorporation.
We are trying our best to make the game as polished as we can, so here's the first update.

Bug fixes, balance changes & features:

  • Improved Boss sounds.
  • Increased Boss health,
  • Changed Revolver rarity,
  • Added option to remap keybindings.
  • Balanced addiction to be less frustrating.
  • Fixed small chairs bug.
  • Improved damage numbers popup.
  • Added new achievements.
  • Fixed blocking bug in the tutorial.
  • "Can't buy upgrades" bug fix.
  • Fixed bug with shooting effect after interacting with the vending machine.

Thanks to everyone,
Cubepotato Games.

