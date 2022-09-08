 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Delusions of a Lost Soul update for 8 September 2022

Version 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9478841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for version 1.0.1 for Windows & Linux:

  • Made improvements to the painting puzzle, this should fix a bug where painting piece would disappear when adding it to the painting. If anyone still experiences this please let me know.

  • Added a "Restart Level" option in the Pause Menu. If you experience a bug and are unable to continue, you can use this to restart the level and see if it resolves the issue.

  • Fixed a camera loading issue in the front yard.

  • Set default button choice to "No" on the "New Game," "Quit Game," and "Main Menu" prompts to prevent accidental clicks.

  • Added shortcut to Language settings on Main Menu screen for accessibility.

Please report any additional bugs or issues on the community hub or to me directly here:

contact@fathomquest.com

Twitter: @fathomquest

Changed files in this update

Depot 1933511
  • Loading history…
Depot 1933512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link