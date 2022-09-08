Version 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Patch notes for version 1.0.1 for Windows & Linux:

Made improvements to the painting puzzle, this should fix a bug where painting piece would disappear when adding it to the painting. If anyone still experiences this please let me know.

Added a "Restart Level" option in the Pause Menu. If you experience a bug and are unable to continue, you can use this to restart the level and see if it resolves the issue.

Fixed a camera loading issue in the front yard.

Set default button choice to "No" on the "New Game," "Quit Game," and "Main Menu" prompts to prevent accidental clicks.