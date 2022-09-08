Version 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Patch notes for version 1.0.1 for Windows & Linux:
Made improvements to the painting puzzle, this should fix a bug where painting piece would disappear when adding it to the painting. If anyone still experiences this please let me know.
Added a "Restart Level" option in the Pause Menu. If you experience a bug and are unable to continue, you can use this to restart the level and see if it resolves the issue.
Fixed a camera loading issue in the front yard.
Set default button choice to "No" on the "New Game," "Quit Game," and "Main Menu" prompts to prevent accidental clicks.
Added shortcut to Language settings on Main Menu screen for accessibility.
Please report any additional bugs or issues on the community hub or to me directly here:
contact@fathomquest.com
Twitter: @fathomquest
