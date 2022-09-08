Patch Notes

Today I'm releasing patch 0.2.4, and it contains the following changes, among others:
- Added a new skill: Plague Clouds
- Sanguine Decay: changed to apply on death, instead of when you take damage.
- Reduced cost of Pierce mutation, added one more tier
- Reduced cost of Extra Projectiles mutation, added one more tier
- Added special monster types with higher implant drop rates
- Reduced implant deconstruction mutagen gain
- Buffed Crag projectile speed and duration
- Mob skills increase tiers over time
- Added death animation to mobs
- Changed AoE increases to scale the actual area of effect, not the skill radius. This is a nerf.
- Updated character sheet to show effective damage reduction from armor
- Performance optimizations
Please let me know how the changes feel! There are updates coming to add special mods to the new skill, as well as an increase in mob diversity and attacks.
Cheers!
zediven
Changed files in this update