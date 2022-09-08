-It is no longer possible to overload the rock mine
-Items can now be placed even with 0 stamina
-Now you can see the quarry page in the book
-Fixed an issue where it would crash when running out of stamina
-Fixed many inventory issues
-Fixed many issues with save games
FarmingCat update for 8 September 2022
0.0.1 | BUG FIX
