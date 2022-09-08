 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FarmingCat update for 8 September 2022

0.0.1 | BUG FIX

Share · View all patches · Build 9478745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-It is no longer possible to overload the rock mine
-Items can now be placed even with 0 stamina
-Now you can see the quarry page in the book
-Fixed an issue where it would crash when running out of stamina
-Fixed many inventory issues
-Fixed many issues with save games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2003841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link