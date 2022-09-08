Fixed Map icons not showing when exiting to main menu and Loading a game
Moved Trojan firebox
CNR pressure needle moved to correct positiond
SD40-2 show preview is now correct
Fixed rare null bug for clients when sombody set a trains lights on
NarrowGauge breakvan hitches channged to corred pin hitches
Fixed Visual gap in the river on World1
Loco - Shortline Operations update for 8 September 2022
Dissapering map icons Fixed + more Fixes
