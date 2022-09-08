Axis Football 2023 v1.7 is now live!

Hi folks,
Axis Football 2023 is now live. If your game doesn't update automatically, please exit out of steam and log back in. The game should show v1.7 at the top right of the title screen.
Patch Notes:
- Fixed a display bug that had the wrong year in the title of the game
- Franchises will now start in the year 2022
- Fixed a bug where editing uniforms would sometimes cause the game to freeze when attempting to use those uniforms
- Adjusted the shadows on the player models to create more realistic lighting and shadows. Please check your in-game quality settings to adjust (Options > Video).
Changed files in this update