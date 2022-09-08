 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Axis Football 2023 update for 8 September 2022

Axis Football 2023 v1.7 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9478665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Axis Football 2023 is now live. If your game doesn't update automatically, please exit out of steam and log back in. The game should show v1.7 at the top right of the title screen.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a display bug that had the wrong year in the title of the game
  • Franchises will now start in the year 2022
  • Fixed a bug where editing uniforms would sometimes cause the game to freeze when attempting to use those uniforms
  • Adjusted the shadows on the player models to create more realistic lighting and shadows. Please check your in-game quality settings to adjust (Options > Video).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link