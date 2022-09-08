 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unbearable update for 8 September 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9478573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjustments in animations and models of some characters.
-Fixed bugs related to game over.
-Fixed some bugs with enemies and added a death sound.
-Other minor adjustments and fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link