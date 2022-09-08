 Skip to content

Dead District update for 8 September 2022

New Update Version 0.1.8!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello friends, a new update has arrived!

In Update:

  • Fixed a bug when you in clothes the turret did not cause damage
  • Increase the radius of the Plot Pole, it should be placed in your base so that other players cannot place their buildings nearby
  • Increased the amount of required resources for crafting RPG, C4, Turrets and Rockets
  • Improved loot in airdrops
  • Loot balance in AI
  • Added invert mouse function
  • Now you can recycle items - Shredder added
  • Fuel can be found at Fuel Stations
  • In some POIs removed Zombies and Added Military or Bandits
  • Shredder can be found at the Airport, Factory, near the Vendor, in the Seaport and Power Station, also it can be crafted
  • Added server restart every 4 hours( players will receive a warning 5 minutes before the restart)
The servers have been wiped

