New Update Version 0.1.8!

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!
In Update:
- Fixed a bug when you in clothes the turret did not cause damage
- Increase the radius of the Plot Pole, it should be placed in your base so that other players cannot place their buildings nearby
- Increased the amount of required resources for crafting RPG, C4, Turrets and Rockets
- Improved loot in airdrops
- Loot balance in AI
- Added invert mouse function
- Now you can recycle items - Shredder added
- Fuel can be found at Fuel Stations
- In some POIs removed Zombies and Added Military or Bandits
- Shredder can be found at the Airport, Factory, near the Vendor, in the Seaport and Power Station, also it can be crafted
- Added server restart every 4 hours( players will receive a warning 5 minutes before the restart)
Changed files in this update