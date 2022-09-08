- Made the bad words filter option less confusingly worded. Ticking the checkbox means you’re filtering out the bad words. Leaving it empty means you’re not filtering anything.
- Speculative: Hopefully fixed bug in stable diffusion regarding the “can't encode character '\u200b'” bug.
- Standalone stable diffusion: You can use stable diffusion outside of the game. Updated the txt2img.exe bundled with the game under the “ai” folder and tested that it works. Example command: txt2img.exe --prompt "(Ultra HD Airbrushed Oil Painting) Skaar warrior: Skaar warrior in full leather armor wielding a sword with a triangular blade. The warrior puts his back against a wall." --plms --W 512 --H 512 --n_iter 1 --n_samples 1 --ddim_steps 80 --seed 47
- Edit details: You can now edit the name and description of game entities.
- Regenerate image: Regenerate image and edit details are now assigned to right click. Also expanded this feature to include enemy and item images.
- Possibly fixed discrepancy with line breaks. There was an inconsistency in line breaks between cloud vs local text gen. Now line breaks should be allowed for most actions but disabled during combat (in theory, this gives more variety in general but also prevents combat from becoming too sidelined).
AI Roguelite update for 8 September 2022
