COMMUNITY ARTIST BUNDLE PROGRAM Y7S3: SIEGE TALES

The Community Artist Bundle Program has brought us some amazing operators cosmetics with the help of talented artists and Prime gaming, and it’s not over yet. We are back at it again with Siege Tales and his bundle for the operator Ela for Y7S3!

With this program, we want to celebrate our amazingly creative and dedicated community artists and give them the chance to have their art styles represented in-game. Each chosen artist will have the opportunity to design a full set for an operator of their choice and the resulting bundles will become available during Year 7 and beyond.

Have a look at the previous bundles:

SAU_SIEGE, Sunstark, FrAgMenT, Pericote and Shinosaaaaaaang

Siege Tales’ Ela Operator Bundle includes:

Uniform

Headgear

Scorpion EVO 3 A1 weapon skin

Charm

HOW TO REDEEM THE BUNDLE

The Siege Tales Operator Bundle will be available via Prime Gaming for a limited time, starting from September 13th.

Prime Gaming members will be able to claim this exclusive set for free. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial.

A Renown Booster is currently available from Prime Gaming until September 13th, so don’t forget to claim this too!

Here’s how you can get these Prime Gaming offers:

Link your Ubisoft and Amazon accounts here.

Redeem the respective offer through Prime Gaming here.

Receive the content automatically in-game within 48 hours.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Since 2014, Siege Tales has been creating cartoons about different video games. In 2018, he discovered Rainbow Six Siege and fell in love with the game. Playing it countless hours with his friends lead him to start an animated cartoon series based on the game – he made over 100 episodes.

Siege Tales aims to use a simple design but keep it clear and recognizable. With this goal in mind, his art style has been changing a lot throughout his journey as a YouTuber. His inspiration often comes from music which helps him getting ideas and already envision his animations, resulting in rhythmed videos.

To celebrate a milestone on his YouTube Channel, Siege Tales had the idea to create a headgear for Caveira. Today, we can celebrate with him another achievement as he had the opportunity to design a whole operator bundle! Ela was the best character to transpose his ideas into a bundle. And of course, his iconic Catveira needed to make an appearance!

Head to Siege Tales’ YouTube channel to watch all his videos! Want to see more? Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter.

FAQ

What is the Community Artist Bundle Program?

The Community Artist Bundle Program launched in Y6S1 and it brings operator bundles created by some of our most talented and dedicated Siege fan artists into the game.

I’m a Siege fan artist too – what can I do to get selected as well?

Given the length of our production cycle for in-game content, the fan artists for Year 7 have already been determined. However, we are always on the lookout for future participants. If your goal is to see your bundle in-game, continue showing us your passion and strive to be an outstanding member of the Siege community. We have multiple ways for our dedicated community artists to get more involved with the game, such as the Ubisoft Star Player Program.

How can I get the Y7S3 Siege Tales Operator bundle?

Link your Ubisoft account with your Amazon account here and claim the Operator set through Prime Gaming starting from September 13th. After successfully redeeming the content, it will be available in your in-game inventory within 48 hours. Players must have Ela available as an operator.

Can I buy the Siege Tales Operator Bundle with Renown or R6 Credits as well?

The Siege Tales Operator Bundle is exclusive to Prime Gaming for a limited time only and can be obtained via the Prime Gaming offer as described above. Prime Gaming is included for free with Amazon Prime, and free trials are available for new users.

Will this offer be available on all platforms?

Yes, it can be redeemed on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

How long will this offer be available?

Following its release on September 13th, you have one month to claim this offer via Prime Gaming.

I don’t see my rewards.

If you’re having trouble redeeming your Siege Tales Operator Bundle, please contact our support.

For more information about Prime Gaming, visit the Prime Gaming FAQ.