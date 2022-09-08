SEPTEMBER 2022 HOTFIX

Developer Note - This hotfix resolves issues with the Duffel bag reward system regarding Offline mode and reward items.
Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.
BUG FIXES
Duffel Bags
Added item highlight function to Duffel Bags when a player is nearby.
Duffel Bags now count as Utility items, so if a player has disabled or replaced item slots, they can still pick up a Duffel Bag.
- Developer Note - With this change, only the Utility slot Duffel Bag will spawn. This does not impact the reward items redeemed at the end of the level.
Offline
- Fixed an issue where Duffel Bags were not always spawning in Offline Mode.
Reward Items
- Duffel Bags now only contain Expansion 2 cards and Expansion 2 character skins. When a player has all this content unlocked, the Duffel Bag will grant Burn Cards.
- Other Expansion 2 non-exclusive cosmetic content (weapon skins, emblems/sprays/banners) are available to unlock with Supply Points through Roving Merchant supply lines.
- Developer Note - This is a temporary fix implemented to ensure that players are able to unlock the Expansion 2 cards as they encounter duffel bags. We are working on a more permanent solution at this time.
To view all patch notes click here (Latest News - Back 4 Blood).
