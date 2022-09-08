 Skip to content

Back 4 Blood update for 8 September 2022

SEPTEMBER 2022 HOTFIX

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Developer Note - This hotfix resolves issues with the Duffel bag reward system regarding Offline mode and reward items.

Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.

BUG FIXES

  • Duffel Bags

    • Added item highlight function to Duffel Bags when a player is nearby.

    • Duffel Bags now count as Utility items, so if a player has disabled or replaced item slots, they can still pick up a Duffel Bag.

      • Developer Note - With this change, only the Utility slot Duffel Bag will spawn. This does not impact the reward items redeemed at the end of the level.

    • Offline

      • Fixed an issue where Duffel Bags were not always spawning in Offline Mode.

    • Reward Items

      • Duffel Bags now only contain Expansion 2 cards and Expansion 2 character skins. When a player has all this content unlocked, the Duffel Bag will grant Burn Cards.
      • Other Expansion 2 non-exclusive cosmetic content (weapon skins, emblems/sprays/banners) are available to unlock with Supply Points through Roving Merchant supply lines.
      • Developer Note - This is a temporary fix implemented to ensure that players are able to unlock the Expansion 2 cards as they encounter duffel bags. We are working on a more permanent solution at this time.

To view all patch notes click here (Latest News - Back 4 Blood).
If you find a bug, please report it here (https://bugs.back4blood.com/).

