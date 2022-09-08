Cannon Ending

At long last, the missing Hero's Rest ending for those who have married Siska is now implemented. Sorry about that. We also did a number of small fixes to address some issues and complaints.

Thank you everyone for the love and support of our first game that is near and dear to our hearts. With this patch (unless we forgot something else) Prodigal's added content and updates are completed.

But wait! There's more! Have you heard? Our new game Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils is now available! Be sure to check it out.

All the best from all of us,

-Colorgrave