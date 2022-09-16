 Skip to content

Tails of Iron update for 16 September 2022

Birthday Bonanza!

Share · View all patches · Build 9478399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy birthday Tails of Iron! Presents for everyone!

Salutations rodent revellers,

On September 17th, we celebrate one full year of Redgi’s adventures in the Ratdom. We couldn’t let the occasion pass without gifts, and so today we offer a free update to mark this momentous day. Presenting… the Tails of Iron Birthday Bonanza skins pack!

Enjoy FIVE new equipment skins, with a cheeky birthday flavour: equip head and body ‘Birthday Suit’ armour pieces; repel frog attacks with a birthday cake-emblem shield; and two weapons that incorporate the kitchen knife that Redgi will use to cut his cake.

It’s all free, and it’s live right now.

Happy birthday, Redgi!

