Quick Update

Changelog:
New Things:
- Hovering the mouse over an item shows its price range
- Quick sell option (CTRL + LMB)
- Unlocking items in the store, such as animals or coal, is no longer possible with upgrades. Now you can do it for $ in the store
Tools:
- Energy costs changed
- Crafting costs changed
- Bonuses for iron and gold tools have been added
Other:
- Fixed bug in the store that allows you to buy even if you don't have enough money
- Destroying a building returns all materials used to build it
