Another Farm Roguelike update for 8 September 2022

Quick Update

8 September 2022

Changelog:

New Things:

  • Hovering the mouse over an item shows its price range
  • Quick sell option (CTRL + LMB)
  • Unlocking items in the store, such as animals or coal, is no longer possible with upgrades. Now you can do it for $ in the store

Tools:

  • Energy costs changed
  • Crafting costs changed
  • Bonuses for iron and gold tools have been added

Other:

  • Fixed bug in the store that allows you to buy even if you don't have enough money
  • Destroying a building returns all materials used to build it

