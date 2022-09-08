Mythic: Frost Trials has released!

Mythic: Frost Trials is out now! This is a free, content-limited version of Mythic.

Mythic: Frost Trials is an action-packed massively multiplayer party game where you compete with your fellow wanderers to secure the mysterious keystones - all in the name of Science. Will you make a name for yourself and secure a spot on the global leaderboards?

We have been working hard on Frost Trials and we are so excited that you can finally play. As always, if you have any feedback, suggestions, or just want to hang out with the community, come join our Discord.

Plans for Mythic

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1752260/Mythic/

The Frost Trials occur within the ancient, labyrinthine world of Mythic.

The full game Mythic will have: