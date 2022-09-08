Mythic: Frost Trials has released!

Mythic: Frost Trials is out now! This is a free, content-limited version of Mythic.
Mythic: Frost Trials is an action-packed massively multiplayer party game where you compete with your fellow wanderers to secure the mysterious keystones - all in the name of Science. Will you make a name for yourself and secure a spot on the global leaderboards?
We have been working hard on Frost Trials and we are so excited that you can finally play. As always, if you have any feedback, suggestions, or just want to hang out with the community, come join our Discord.
Plans for Mythic
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1752260/Mythic/
The Frost Trials occur within the ancient, labyrinthine world of Mythic.
The full game Mythic will have:
- an infinite, procedurally generated world where each room is a brand-new challenge
- 5 unique elemental biomes
- 5 unique elemental bosses to be conquered
- unique enemies, quests, and puzzles
- over 70 unique items to equip
- 4 different crafting systems
- multiple skill trees to customize your character with