The Frost Trials have begun!

Hi Wanderers,

The Frost Trials minigame is now live and available to play! Compete with your fellow wanderers to secure the mysterious keystones - all in the name of Science. Will you make a name for yourself and secure a spot on the global leaderboards?

The Frost Trials are held deep inside the Water Domain. To access the Frost Trials now, use the portal (Astral Projector) located in the Gauntlet lobby. It will open up a map - click on the portal icon on the map to be teleported to the new Frost Trials lobby! Note - you must have defeated the order boss already in order to access the Portal.

We are so excited to finally share the Frost Trials with you - we have worked hard on this minigame and it's been a blast testing it out internally. We hope that you enjoy this new addition to the world of Mythic. As always, if you have any feedback, suggestions, or just want to hang out with the community, come join our Discord.

Good luck out there!

Cheers,

Poro

Abyssal Studios