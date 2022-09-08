 Skip to content

Dan el inmortal update for 8 September 2022

Error when opening the game? REINSTALL IT

Build 9478127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In a few words, when I upload an update in another folder, I have to change the directory of the executable, try restarting the PC or steam, if that doesn't work, reinstall the game (the data will stay saved, don't worry)

