In a few words, when I upload an update in another folder, I have to change the directory of the executable, try restarting the PC or steam, if that doesn't work, reinstall the game (the data will stay saved, don't worry)
Dan el inmortal update for 8 September 2022
Error when opening the game? REINSTALL IT
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update