NaGongGan update for 8 September 2022

v.1.231 patch note

Build 9478092

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. In the rat pit stage of lost memory,
    Intermittently, 'the phenomenon that the punch item was not visible' has been reinforced,
    (For once, I put one more item, I'm looking for the cause)

thank you :)

